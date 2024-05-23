US PMI composite jumps to 25-month high, upturn accelerates again

US PMI Manufacturing rose from 50.0 to 50.9 in May. PMI Services rose fro 51.3 to 54.8, a 12-month high. PMI Composite rose from 51.3 to 54.4, a 25-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The US economic upturn has accelerated again after two months of slower growth, with the early PMI data signalling the fastest expansion for just over two years in May. The data put the US economy back on course for another solid GDP gain in the second quarter.

“Not only has output risen in response to renewed order book growth, but business confidence has lifted higher to signal brighter prospects for the year ahead. However, companies remain cautious with respect to the economic outlook amid uncertainty over the future path of inflation and interest rates, and continue to cite worries over geopolitical instabilities and the presidential election.

“Selling price inflation has meanwhile ticked higher and continues to signal modestly above-target inflation. What’s interesting is that the main inflationary impetus is now coming from manufacturing rather than services, meaning rates of inflation for costs and selling prices are now somewhat elevated by pre-pandemic standards in both sectors to suggest that the final mile down to the Fed’s 2% target still seems elusive.”

Full US PMI release here.