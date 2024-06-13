Thu, Jun 13, 2024 @ 06:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's employment rises 39.7k, labor market remains relatively tight

Australia’s employment rises 39.7k, labor market remains relatively tight

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s labor market demonstrated resilience in May, with employment increasing by 39.7k, slightly surpassing expectations of 39.0k. Full-time jobs saw a significant rise of 41.7k, while part-time jobs experienced a slight decline of -2.1k.

Unemployment rate decreased from 4.1% to 4.0%, aligning with market forecasts. Key labor metrics, such as the employment-to-population ratio and the participation rate, remained steady at 64.1% and 66.8%, respectively. However, monthly hours worked dipped by -0.5% on a month-over-month basis.

Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics, highlighted that the number of unemployed people, though nearing 600k, is still about 110k fewer than in March 2020, before the pandemic.

Additionally, both the employment-to-population ratio and participation rate are significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Jarvis pointed out that these factors, along with sustained high job vacancy levels, indicate that the labor market “remains relatively tight, though less so than in late 2022 and early 2023.”

Full Australia employment data release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.