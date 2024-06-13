Eurozone industrial production down -0.1% mom in Apr, EU up 0.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.1% mom in April, worse than expectation of 0.1% mom growth. Industrial production, decreased by -0.4% for intermediate goods. Production increased by by 0.4% for energy, 0.7% for capital goods, 0.3% for durable consumer goods, and 3.4% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production rose 0.5% mom. The highest monthly increases were recorded in Denmark (+10.4%), Greece (+7.0%) and Poland (+6.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-6.7%), Latvia (-4.9%) and Ireland (-3.4%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.