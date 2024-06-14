NZ BNZ manufacturing falls to 47.2 in 15th month of contraction

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 48.8 to 47.2 in May, marking the sector’s 15th consecutive month of contraction.

Looking as some details, production plummeted from 50.3 to 44.5, indicating a sharp return to contraction. Employment showed a slight decline from 50.9 to 50.6. New orders fell further from 45.4 to 44.4, maintaining their contraction for the 21st straight month. Finished stocks rose from 50.7 to 52.4, but deliveries fell from 48.1 to 45.2.

Despite the decline in the overall index, the proportion of negative comments decreased to 63.5% from 69% in April and 65% in March. Most negative feedback highlighted the general economic slowdown and the current recessionary pressures.

