German ZEW ticks up to 47.5, sentiment and situation stagnate

German ZEW Economic Sentiment ticked up from 47.1 to 47.5 in June, below expectation of 50.0. Current Situation Index fell from -72.3 to -73.8, below expectation of -69.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from 47.0 to 51.3, above expectation of 47.2. Current Situation Index was unchanged at -38.6.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: “Both the sentiment and the situation indicators stagnate. These developments must be interpreted in the context of a constant situation indicator for the eurozone as a whole. In contrast, the inflation expectations of the respondents increase, which is likely related to the inflation rate in May, which turned out higher than what was expected.”

