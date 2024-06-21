US PMI composite ticks up to 54.6, robust growth and cooling inflation

US PMI Manufacturing rose from 51.3 to 51.7 in June. PMI Services jumped from 54.8 to 55.1, a 26-month high. PMI Composite also ticked up from 54.5 to 54.6, a 26-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The early PMI data signal the fastest economic expansion for over two years in June, hinting at an encouragingly robust end to the second quarter while at the same time inflation pressures have cooled.

“The PMI is running at a level broadly consistent with the economy growing at an annualized rate of just under 2.5%. The upturn is broad-based, as rising demand continues to filter through the economy. Although led by the service sector, reflecting strong domestic spending, the expansion is being supported by an ongoing recovery in manufacturing, which so far this year is enjoying its best growth spell for two years.

“The survey also brings welcome news in terms of job gains, with a renewed appetite to hire being driven by improved business optimism about the outlook.

“Selling price inflation has meanwhile cooled again after ticking higher in May, down to one of the lowest levels seen over the past four years. Historical comparisons indicate that the latest decline brings the survey’s price gauge into line with the Fed’s 2% inflation target.”

