Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBA's Kent stresses vigilance amid mixed data and uncertainty over neutral rate

RBA’s Kent stresses vigilance amid mixed data and uncertainty over neutral rate

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent, in a speech today, emphasized that recent economic data have been “mixed,” reinforcing the need for RBA to “remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation.” Kent reiterated that, regarding the path of interest rates, RBA is “not ruling anything in or out.”

Kent noted that the recent median estimate among market economists suggested that the cash rate was around 1 percentage point above the nominal neutral rate. This indicates that current monetary policy is restrictive.

However, he acknowledged the significant uncertainty surrounding estimates of the neutral rate, making it unclear how restrictive monetary policy truly is.

Additionally, Kent mentioned that RBA’s own models suggest that the neutral rate has increased since the pandemic, aligning with trends observed in other economies.

Full speech of RBA’s Kent here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.