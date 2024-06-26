Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
Australia CPI jumps to 4%, trimmed mean rises to 4.4%

Australia’s monthly CPI accelerated from 3.6% yoy to 4.0% yoy in May, well above expectation of a fall to 3.5% yoy. The last time it was higher was last November, when it was sitting at 4.3%.

CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel ticked down from 4.1% yoy to 4.0% yoy. Annual Trimmed Mean CPI, on the other hand, surged from 4.1% yoy to 4.4% yoy.

The most significant contributors to the annual rise to May were Housing (+5.2%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.3%), Transport (+4.9%), and Alcohol and tobacco (+6.7%).

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.

