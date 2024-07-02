Eurozone CPI slowed to 2.5% in Jun, but core unchanged at 2.9%

Tue, Jul 02, 2024 @ 09:55 GMT
Eurozone CPI slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy in June, matched expectations. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was unchanged at 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in June (4.1%, stable compared with May), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.5%, compared with 2.6% in May), non-energy industrial goods (0.7%, stable compared with May) and energy (0.2%, compared with 0.3% in May).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

 

