New Zealand’s CPI slows to 3.3% in Q2, vs exp 3.5%

New Zealand’s CPI for Q2 rose by 0.4% qoq, down from previous quarter’s 0.6% qoq and missing the expected 0.5% qoq.

Tradeable inflation, which includes goods and services that are subject to international competition, fell by -0.5% qoq, an improvement from previous -0.7% qoq. Conversely, non-tradeable inflation, covering domestic goods and services, rose by 0.9% qoq, down from prior 1.6% qoq.

Over the past 12 months, CPI growth rate slowed from 4.0% yoy to 3.3% yoy, falling short of anticipated 3.5% yoy. This marks the lowest level since Q2 2021 but remains slightly above RBNZ’s target band of 1-3%.

Tradeable inflation saw a significant decline from 1.6% yoy to 0.3% yoy, reflecting lower imported inflationary pressures. Non-tradeable inflation also eased, dropping from 5.8% yoy to 5.4% yoy, indicating some cooling in domestic price pressures.

Full New Zealand CPI release here.