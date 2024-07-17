Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 05:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand's CPI slows to 3.3% in Q2, vs exp 3.5%

New Zealand’s CPI slows to 3.3% in Q2, vs exp 3.5%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s CPI for Q2 rose by 0.4% qoq, down from previous quarter’s 0.6% qoq and missing the expected 0.5% qoq.

Tradeable inflation, which includes goods and services that are subject to international competition, fell by -0.5% qoq, an improvement from previous -0.7% qoq. Conversely, non-tradeable inflation, covering domestic goods and services, rose by 0.9% qoq, down from prior 1.6% qoq.

Over the past 12 months, CPI growth rate slowed from 4.0% yoy to 3.3% yoy, falling short of anticipated 3.5% yoy. This marks the lowest level since Q2 2021 but remains slightly above RBNZ’s target band of 1-3%.

Tradeable inflation saw a significant decline from 1.6% yoy to 0.3% yoy, reflecting lower imported inflationary pressures. Non-tradeable inflation also eased, dropping from 5.8% yoy to 5.4% yoy, indicating some cooling in domestic price pressures.

Full New Zealand CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.