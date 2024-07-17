Fed’s Williams sees positive signs in inflation trend, awaiting more data

New York Fed President John Williams, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, indicated that recent inflation readings over the past three months are “getting us closer to a disinflationary trend that we’re looking for,” noting these as “positive signs.”

However, Williams emphasized the need for “more data to gain further confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably toward the Fed’s 2% goal. He expressed satisfaction with the current policy stance, stating, “I feel like the stance of policy right now is working well.”

Williams suggested that if the favorable data trend continues, he would gain “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably to 2%.”