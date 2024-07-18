Australia’s employment grows 50.2k, labor market remains relatively tight

Australia’s employment figures for June showed a strong increase, with employment rising by 50.2k, well above the expected 20.0k. This growth included 43.3k full-time jobs and 6.8k part-time jobs.

Unemployment rate edged up from 4.0% to 4.1%, in line with expectations. Participation rate also increased from 66.8% to 66.9%, just 0.1% below the historical high of 67.0% set in November 2023. Additionally, the employment-to-population ratio rose by 0.1% to 64.2%, close to its historical peak of 64.4% from November 2023. Monthly hours worked increased by 0.8% mom.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at ABS, observed that both the employment-to-population ratio and the participation rate are still near their 2023 highs. He added that together the persistently high level of job vacancies indicates the labor market “remains relatively tight”, even though unemployment rate has been above 4.0% since April.

Full Australia employment release here.