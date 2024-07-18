Thu, Jul 18, 2024 @ 13:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB stands pat, headline inflation to stay above target well into next...

ECB stands pat, headline inflation to stay above target well into next year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB left interest rates unchanged as wildly expected. Interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility are held at 4.25%, 4.50% and 3.75% respectively.

In the accompanying statement, ECB noted that incoming information broadly support the Governing Council’s medium-term inflation outlook. Most measures of underlying inflation were “either stable or edged down” in June. Impact of high wage growth has been “buffered by profits”.

Nevertheless, domestic price pressures are “still high” while services inflation is “elevated”. Headline inflation is “likely to remain above the target well into next year”.

ECB also pledge to keep policy rates “sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary”, and will continue to follow a “date-dependent and meeting-by-meeting” approach, while “not pre-committing” to a particular rate path.

Full ECB statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.