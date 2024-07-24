Wed, Jul 24, 2024 @ 15:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoC cuts rate to 4.50%, downgrades 2024 GDP forecasts

BoC cuts rate to 4.50%, downgrades 2024 GDP forecasts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC cuts overnight rate by 25bps to 4.50% as widely expected. The Governing Council is carefully assessing the “opposing forces” on inflation, where excess supply is lowering inflationary pressures, but shelter and some services are holding inflation up. Future monetary policy decisions will be guided by incoming inflation and the assessment on the inflation outlook.

In the new economic forecasts, annual GDP growth is projected to be at 1.2% in 2024 (downgraded from 1.5%), 2.1% in 2025 (downgraded from 2.2%), and 2.4% in 2026 (upgraded from 1.9%.

CPI inflation is projected to be at 2.6% in 2024 (unchanged), 2.4% in 2025 (upgraded from 2.2%) and then 2.0% in 2026 (downgraded from 2.1%).

Full BoC statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.