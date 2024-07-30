Swiss KOF falls to 101, signals moderate growth ahead

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer fell from 102.7 to 101.0 in July, missing the expected 102.6. This drop indicates that the Swiss economy is likely to continue growing at a “rather moderate pace” in the near future, according to KOF.

The decline, while not unanimous across all indicators, is “very widely visible”. The outlook for both foreign and consumer demand is worsening. Moreover, sectors such as hospitality, construction, other services, and manufacturing showed negative developments. However, financial and insurance services sector bucked the trend, showing an increase and “resist the widespread downward tendency”.

Full Swiss KOF release here.