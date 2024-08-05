Eurozone Sentix falls to -13.8, ECB under pressure to cut further and faster

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence fell sharply from -7.3 to -13.8 in August, marking its lowest level since January. Current Situation Index dropped from -15.8 to -19.0, the lowest since February, while Expectations Index declined from 1.5 to -8.8, the lowest since last December.

Globally, Sentix Investor Confidence Index also tumbled, falling from 5.9 to -1.5, its lowest level since December. Current Situation Index decreased from 6.0 to -0.6, the lowest since January, and Expectations Index dropped from 5.7 to -2.4, the lowest since November.

Sentix commented on the data, stating that “Following the severe setback of the ‘first mover’ in the previous month, there is now another, more pronounced economic slump in August. The global recovery comes to a halt.”

They added that the economic downturn in Eurozone should put ECB under pressure to “cut interest rates further and faster”. Investors are now expecting ECB to address the economic weakness more aggressively, even though the Sentix Inflation Barometer is not indicating any sustained easing in the inflation environment.

