Eurozone PPI at 0.5% mom, -3.2% yoy in Jun

Eurozone PPI rose 0.5% mom in June, but down -3.2% yoy, comparing to expectation of 0.3% mom, -3.2% yoy. For the month. Industrial producer prices increased by 0.1% for intermediate goods,1.6% for energy, 0.1% for capital goods, and 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices remained stable for durable consumer goods

EU PPI was up 0.5% mom, down -3.1% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+2.2%), Spain and Romania (both +1.9%) and Greece (+1.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-1.0%), Czechia, France and Finland (each -0.3%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.