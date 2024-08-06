Tue, Aug 06, 2024 @ 17:03 GMT
UK PMI construction jumps to 55.3, paused projects released

UK PMI Construction rose from 52.2 to 55.3 in June, highest reading since May 2022. S&P Global noted that activity rose amid much faster increase in new orders. Employment increased for the third month running. Emerging pressure on supply chains signaled.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The election-related slowdown in growth seen in June proved to be temporary, with the pace of expansion roaring ahead in July. Firms saw the strongest increases in new orders and activity since 2022 as paused projects were released amid reports of improved customer confidence.”

Full UK PMI construction release here.

