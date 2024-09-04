Wed, Sep 04, 2024 @ 15:21 GMT
Eurozone PPI rises 0.8% in Jul, driven by energy costs

In July, Eurozone  PPI rose 0.8% mom, surpassing expectations of 0.3% mom increase. On a yearly basis, however, PPI was down by -2.1% yoy, though better than the expected -2.5% yoy decline. Energy costs were the primary driver, with prices surging by 2.8% mom during the month, while other sectors showed more modest or negative price movements. Intermediate goods fell by -0.1% mom, durable consumer goods rose 0.1% mom, and non-durable consumer goods dipped by -0.1% mom. Prices for capital goods remained unchanged.

EU-wide PPI also saw significant movement, falling -0.8% mom and -19% yoy. The biggest monthly price increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+3.6%), Greece (+2.9%), and Romania (+2.7%), while the largest decreases occurred in Sweden (-0.9%), Finland (-0.7%), and Austria (-0.2%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

