US ADP employment misses expectations with only 99k jobs added in Aug

ADP report revealed that US private employment grew by 99k in August, falling short of the expected 150k. The job gains were spread unevenly across sectors, with goods-producing jobs rising by 27k and service-providing jobs adding 72k. Among establishment sizes, small businesses lost -9k jobs, while medium-sized companies added 68k, and large firms contributed 42k new positions.

Annual pay growth for workers staying in their jobs at 4.8% yoy and for job changers at 7.3% yoy, both unchanged from the previous month.

Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, commented, “The job market’s downward drift brought us to slower-than-normal hiring after two years of outsized growth.” She added that wage growth, which has begun to stabilize following a post-pandemic surge, will be the next key indicator to monitor.

Full US ADP release here.