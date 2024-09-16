NZIER downgrades New Zealand’s growth forecast to flat in 2025, recovery delayed

New Zealand’s economic outlook has been notably downgraded by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), with projections pointing to zero GDP growth for fiscal 2025, a stark revision from the previous forecast of 0.6%.

Growth is expected to pick up modestly to 2.2% in 2026 and further to 2.8% in 2027, though these estimates are also lower than those given earlier in the year. The institute’s June forecast had previously anticipated 2.4% growth in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, highlighting the extent of the shift in expectations.

Inflation estimates have similarly been revised downward. CPI is now expected to come in at 2.3% for 2024, down from the 2.6% forecast in June. For 2025, CPI is projected at 2.0%, revised from the earlier estimate of 2.1%, while the 2026 forecast remains unchanged at 2.1%.

NZIER pointed to concerning signals from its own Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion, which has shown a sharp drop in business confidence and in firms’ trading activity. This data suggests that the near-term outlook is particularly weak, with businesses expecting tougher conditions ahead. The slowdown is expected to persist through 2025, with lower interest rates forecasted to provide some support in stimulating a recovery beyond that.

Full NZIER release here.