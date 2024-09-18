Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 14:00 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in Aug, core CPI at 2.8%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in Aug, core CPI at 2.8%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.2% yoy in August, down from July’s 2.6% yoy. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 2.8% yoy, down from prior month’s 2.9% yoy.

The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from services (+1.88 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.46 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.11 pp) and energy (-0.29 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.4% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Lithuania (0.8%), Latvia (0.9%), Ireland, Slovenia and Finland (all 1.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.3%), Belgium (4.3%) and Poland (4.0%). Compared with July 2024, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in one and rose in six.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

