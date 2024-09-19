Thu, Sep 19, 2024 @ 05:16 GMT
New Zealand GDP contracts – 0.2% qoq in Q2, manufacturing offers some resilience

New Zealand’s GDP contracted by -0.2% qoq in Q2, slightly better than the expected -0.4% qoq decline. Despite the overall negative figure, 7 out of 16 industries posted increases, with manufacturing leading the growth.

GDP per capita also saw a decline, falling by -0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of contraction in this metric. The last time GDP per capita increased was back in Q3 2022.

On the expenditure side, GDP was flat for the quarter, showing no growth or contraction at 0.0%. Household spending, however, provided a small positive with a 0.4% increase. Real gross national disposable income was also flat at 0.0%, reflecting limited income growth in the face of economic headwinds.

Full NZ GDP release here.

