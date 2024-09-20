UK Gfk consumer confidence plummets to -20 ahead of expected painful budget

UK GfK Consumer Confidence dropped sharply in September, falling from -13 to -20, marking the biggest decline since April 2022. The seven-point drop reflects growing concerns about the economic outlook and personal finances, with households bracing for a difficult budget next month.

Key forward-looking indicators worsened significantly. Expectations for the general economy over the next 12 months dropped by -12 points to -27, while personal finance expectations fell by -9 points to -3. The major purchase index, which gauges consumers’ willingness to buy big-ticket items, also dropped -10 points to -23.

GfK noted, “Despite stable inflation and the prospect of further rate cuts, this is not encouraging news for the UK’s new government.” Neil Bellamy, Consumer Insights Director at GfK, linked the drop to concerns over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warnings of a “painful” budget. Bellamy said, “Consumers are nervously awaiting the Budget decisions on Oct. 30 after the withdrawal of winter fuel payments and warnings of further difficult measures.”