Fri, Sep 20, 2024 @ 03:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK Gfk consumer confidence plummets to -20 ahead of expected painful budget

UK Gfk consumer confidence plummets to -20 ahead of expected painful budget

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK GfK Consumer Confidence dropped sharply in September, falling from -13 to -20, marking the biggest decline since April 2022. The seven-point drop reflects growing concerns about the economic outlook and personal finances, with households bracing for a difficult budget next month.

Key forward-looking indicators worsened significantly. Expectations for the general economy over the next 12 months dropped by -12 points to -27, while personal finance expectations fell by -9 points to -3. The major purchase index, which gauges consumers’ willingness to buy big-ticket items, also dropped -10 points to -23.

GfK noted, “Despite stable inflation and the prospect of further rate cuts, this is not encouraging news for the UK’s new government.” Neil Bellamy, Consumer Insights Director at GfK, linked the drop to concerns over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warnings of a “painful” budget. Bellamy said, “Consumers are nervously awaiting the Budget decisions on Oct. 30 after the withdrawal of winter fuel payments and warnings of further difficult measures.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.