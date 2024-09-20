Fri, Sep 20, 2024 @ 08:45 GMT
UK retail sales grows 1% mom in Aug, annual growth highest since Feb 2022

UK retail sales volumes surged 1.0% mom in August, significantly outpacing the expected 0.3% mom growth. This marked the highest sales index level since July 2022. Over the broader three-month period ending in August, sales volumes increased by 1.2% compared to the previous three months.

On an annual basis, sales volumes jumped 2.5% yoy, marking the largest annual rise since February 2022. However, despite these strong gains, retail sales volumes remain -0.4% below their pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.

