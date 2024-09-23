Eurozone PMI composite falls to 48.9, Oct ECB rate cut on the table

Eurozone economic activity showed further signs of weakness in September as both manufacturing and services sectors struggled. PMI Manufacturing Index dropped from 45.8 to 44.8, a nine-month low, while PMI Services fell from 52.9 to 50.5, a seven-month low. As a result, PMI Composite slid back into contraction, dropping farm 51.0 to 48.9—its lowest in eight months.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at HCOB expressed growing concerns that Eurozone is “heading towards stagnation.” The decline in the Composite PMI in September marked the largest drop in 15 months. This weakening momentum is particularly worrying as both new orders and order backlogs are rapidly decreasing, signaling that further economic deterioration is likely.

The manufacturing sector, in particular, is in a prolonged slump, with the recession now stretching into its 27th consecutive month. Job cuts in the manufacturing sector have accelerated, with layoffs occurring at the fastest pace since August 2020. Even the services sector, which had been a bright spot for growth, is now showing signs of cooling, with employment growth nearly flat for the fourth straight month.

Input and output price inflation have eased, particularly in the services sector. With ongoing economic contraction, the possibility of a rate cut in October is “”very well be on the table”, de la Rubia noted.

