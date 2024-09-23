Mon, Sep 23, 2024 @ 20:54 GMT
Fed's Bostic justifies 50bps rate cut amid faster inflation progress, labor market...

Fed’s Bostic justifies 50bps rate cut amid faster inflation progress, labor market weakness

By ActionForex.com

In a speech today, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic shed light on his support for last week’s 50bps rate cut, citing faster-than-expected improvements in inflation and labor market cooling.

“Progress on inflation and the cooling of the labor market have emerged much more quickly than I imagined at the beginning of the summer,” Bostic remarked. He now sees a path to normalizing monetary policy sooner than anticipated.

Bostic acknowledged that his “residual concern” about inflation could have led him to favor a smaller reduction. However, a 25bps cut “would belie growing uncertainty about the weakening of the labor market,” he added.

Full speech of Fed’s Bostic here.

