Eurozone economic sentiment dips slightly to 96.2

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell slightly from 96.5 to 96.2 in September. Employment Expectations Indicator ticked up from 99.4 to 99.5. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 17.5 to 17.8. Industry confidence fell from -9.9 to -10.9. Services confidence rose from 6.4 to 6.7. Consumer confidence rose from -13.4 to -129. Retail trade confidence fell from -7.9 to -8.5. Construction confidence rose from -6.3 to -5.8.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator was unchanged at 96.7. For the largest EU economies, the ESI worsened markedly in France (-1.4) and Germany (-1.2), while it improved significantly in Poland (+2.0), Spain (+1.9), Italy (+1.2) and, more moderately, in the Netherlands (+0.5).

Full EZ ESI release here.