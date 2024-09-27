Fri, Sep 27, 2024 @ 12:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment dips slightly to 96.2

Eurozone economic sentiment dips slightly to 96.2

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell slightly from 96.5 to 96.2 in September. Employment Expectations Indicator ticked up from 99.4 to 99.5. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 17.5 to 17.8. Industry confidence fell from -9.9 to -10.9. Services confidence rose from 6.4 to 6.7. Consumer confidence rose from -13.4 to -129. Retail trade confidence fell from -7.9 to -8.5. Construction confidence rose from -6.3 to -5.8.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator was unchanged at 96.7. For the largest EU economies, the ESI worsened markedly in France (-1.4) and Germany (-1.2), while it improved significantly in Poland (+2.0), Spain (+1.9), Italy (+1.2) and, more moderately, in the Netherlands (+0.5).

Full EZ ESI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.