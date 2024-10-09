Wed, Oct 09, 2024 @ 05:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Jefferson: Inflation risks diminished, employment risks rising

Fed’s Jefferson: Inflation risks diminished, employment risks rising

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson highlighted the shift in the balance of risks between the central bank’s two mandates: inflation and employment.

Jefferson noted at an event overnight that “risks to inflation have diminished,” while “risks to employment have risen,” bringing these factors into closer balance.

He emphasized that the robust performance of the labor market provided Fed with “headroom” to keep policy in restrictive territory for an extended period.

However, with unemployment drifting upward, now at 4.1%, and inflation closer to the 2% target, Jefferson acknowledged it was appropriate to consider “recalibrating” monetary policy.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.