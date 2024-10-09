RBNZ cuts rates by 50bps, citing weak economic conditions and excess capacity

As widely expected, RBNZ cut its Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 4.75%. In its accompanying statement, the central bank emphasized that this move was deemed “appropriate” to achieve and maintain low, stable inflation while minimizing “unnecessary instability” in output, employment, interest rates, and the exchange rate.

RBNZ highlighted that economic activity in New Zealand remains “subdued,” with both business investment and consumer spending showing signs of weakness. Employment conditions are also softening, and low productivity growth is acting as a further constraint on activity.

The central bank pointed out that the economy is now in a state of “excess capacity,” which is encouraging adjustments in price- and wage-setting behavior, aligning with a low-inflation environment. Falling import prices are aiding the disinflation process.

Additionally, RBNZ noted that despite the rate cut, OCR of 4.75% is still “restrictive” and leaves monetary policy well-positioned to handle any near-term surprises.

Full RBNZ statement here.