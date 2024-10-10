Fed’s Williams expects gradual move toward neutral policy

New York Fed President John Williams signaled today that monetary policy will continue to shift towards a more neutral stance in the coming months, aligning with ongoing progress toward price stability. He emphasized that while inflation remains above the 2% target, there has been clear movement in the right direction.

Williams noted, “Based on my current forecast for the economy, I expect that it will be appropriate to continue the process of moving the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral setting over time.” He reiterated that this approach will help preserve both the economy’s strength and the health of the labor market.

While acknowledging the work still needed to achieve price stability, he expressed optimism, stating, “The data paint a picture of an economy that has returned to balance.” Despite inflation remaining elevated, the message from Williams was one of cautious confidence, suggesting the Fed’s shift towards less restrictive policy will proceed gradually.