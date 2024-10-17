Australia’s NAB business confidence drops to -6 in Q3, inflation pressures ease slightly as margins squeezed

Australia’s NAB quarterly Business Confidence declined from -2 to -6 in Q3. Business conditions also dropped from 5 to 2, with trade conditions falling from 9 to 5, profitability slipping from 2 to 0, and employment conditions down from 5 to 3, signaling softer economic momentum.

Leading indicators weakened, with expected business conditions for the next 3 months falling from 11 to 10, and for the next 12 months from 15 to 12. Forward orders remained negative at -4, and capacity utilization eased from 83.6% to 83.0%. Capital expenditure plans also declined from 24 to 19, indicating reduced investment expectations.

Cost pressures remained persistent. Labor costs grew 1.2%, up from 1.1%, and purchase costs increased to 1.0%, up from 0.9%. Final product price growth, however, slowed from 0.6% to 0.4%, and retail price growth remained steady at 0.7%, suggesting inflationary pressures are easing but at the expense of business margins.

NAB Head of Australian Economics Gareth Spence noted, “Labor cost growth remains elevated, and wage costs are the top issue affecting business confidence. While purchase cost growth persists, the marked drop in final product price growth suggests progress on inflation, though margins are under pressure.”

Full Australia quarterly NAB business confidence release here.