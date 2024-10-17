Australia’s employment grows 64.1k in Sep, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%

Australia’s employment figures for September showed stronger-than-expected growth, with 64.1k jobs added, significantly exceeding forecast of 25.2k. Full-time employment led the gains, rising by 51.6k, while part-time jobs increased by 12.5k.

Unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%, slightly better than the expected 4.2%. Participation also increased by 0.1% to 67.2%, indicating higher workforce engagement. Monthly hours worked saw a modest rise of 0.3% mom.

Over the past year, employment has grown by 3.1%, outpacing the civilian population growth of 2.5%. This pushed the employment-to-population ratio to a historical high of 64.4%, reflecting robust labor market conditions.

