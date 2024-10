UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.3% mom in September, defying expectations of -0.3% decline. This marked the highest retail sales index level since July 2022, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated rebound in consumer activity.

Looking at the broader picture, sales volumes in Q3 surged by 1.9% compared to Q2, the joint-largest quarterly rise since July 2021. This upward momentum, shared with March 2024.

Full UK retail sales release here.