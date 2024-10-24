UK PMI composite hits 11-month low as business confidence wavers

UK business activity weakened in October, with both the manufacturing and services sectors showing signs of slowing momentum. PMI Manufacturing index dropped from 51.5 to 50.3, marking a 6-month low, while PMI Services index fell from 52.4 to 51.8, an 11-month low. Consequently, Composite PMI also declined to an 11-month low, slipping from 52.6 to 51.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, attributed this slump to “gloomy government rhetoric” and rising uncertainty ahead of the Budget. He added that external risks, such as conflicts in the Middle East, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the upcoming US elections, have further dampened economic confidence.

The early PMI data suggests that the UK economy grew at a meagre 0.1% quarterly rate in October. However, Williamson noted that further cooling of input cost inflation, now at its lowest level in four years, could allow BoE to take a “more aggressive stance” toward rate cuts if the economic slowdown persists.

Full UK PMI release here.