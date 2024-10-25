Tokyo CPI core dips to 1.8% in Oct on lower energy prices

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (excluding food) dropped from 2.0% yoy to 1.8% yoy in October, slightly above market expectations of 1.7%. This marks the first time in five months that inflation has dipped below BoJ’s 2% target. Headline CPI also slowed from 2.1% yoy to 1.8% yoy.

The deceleration was largely driven by a slowdown in energy prices, with government subsidies for energy costs contributing to a 0.51 percentage point reduction in the overall index.

Despite this, underlying inflationary momentum ticked up, as core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) rose from 1.6% yoy to 1.8% yoy. Services prices also saw an uptick, increasing by 0.8% yoy compared to 0.6% yoy in the prior month.