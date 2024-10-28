Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB’s Wunsch: Soft landing likely, no immediate need to accelerate rate cuts

ECB’s Wunsch: Soft landing likely, no immediate need to accelerate rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview with Reuters, Belgian ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch emphasized the importance of patience regarding monetary policy adjustments, pointing to strong employment figures and rising real wages as signals of economic resilience.

Wunsch remarked that with the economy likely headed for a “soft landing,” there is “no urgency in further accelerating the easing of monetary policy.”

Wunsch downplayed temporary inflation undershooting, and warned against “overdramatize such an event”. He added, “Being a bit below 2% is not a big event if the medium term continues to point to 2%,” especially if driven by a favorable terms of trade shock.

Wunsch further cautioned against making premature decisions ahead of December’s ECB meeting, noting that several high-stakes developments are expected in the coming weeks.

“We’ll have so much information until then, including two more inflation readings and new staff projections,” he said. “There will be a U.S. election, and we also need to see how the conflict in the Middle East develops, so discussing precise levels is premature.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.