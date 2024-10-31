Japan’s industrial production rises 1.4% mom in Sep, continues to fluctuate indecisively

Japan’s industrial production increased by 1.4% mom in September, exceeding expectations of 0.8%. This recovery follows a sharp -3.3% mom drop in August when a typhoon disrupted operations across various sectors.

Out of the 15 industrial sectors surveyed, 10, including motor vehicles and chemical production, recorded growth. Five sectors, such as production machinery, saw declines.

Despite this recovery, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its cautious view, describing industrial production as “fluctuating indecisively.”

Looking ahead, manufacturers polled by the ministry expect a robust 8.3% mom increase in output for October, followed by a -3.7% mom decline in November, indicating ongoing volatility in Japan’s production.

Meanwhile, Japan’s retail sales rose by a modest 0.5% yoy in September, falling significantly short of the anticipated 2.3% yoy growth.