GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • GBPUSD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.2700

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the resistance level 1.3050 (which reversed the price in October and November), upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from January.

The pair just broke the aforementioned daily up channel – which should accelerate the active impulse wave 1.

Given the moderately bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.2700.

