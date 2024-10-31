China’s NBS PMI manufacturing rises to 50.1, first expansion in six months

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.1 in October, meeting expectations and marking the first expansion since April. The improvement was led by large enterprises, which rose to 51.5 from 50.6, while medium-sized firms inched up to 49.4. Small enterprises, however, saw a further contraction, declining to 47.5 from 48.5.

Key subindices pointed to slight domestic improvement: production reached a six-month high of 52.0, and new orders returned to neutral at 50.0 after five months of contraction.

Though still below 50, subindices for employment (48.4), purchases (49.3), imports (47.0), and backlog of orders (45.4) showed smaller declines, suggesting a gradual stabilization.

However, new export orders continued to weaken, reaching an eight-month low at 47.3, underscoring soft external demand.

Non-Manufacturing PMI edged up from 50.0 to 50.2, just shy of the 50.5 forecast, with the employment subindex rising by 1.1 points to 45.8.