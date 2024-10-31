Eurozone CPI rises to 2% in Oct, core unchanged at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI rose from 1.7% yoy to 2.0% yoy in October, above expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI core (energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was unchanged at 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (3.9%, stable compared with September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.9%, compared with 2.4% in September), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.4% in September) and energy (-4.6%, compared with -6.1% in September).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.