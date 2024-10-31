Thu, Oct 31, 2024 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI rises to 2% in Oct, core unchanged at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI rises to 2% in Oct, core unchanged at 2.7%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI rose from 1.7% yoy to 2.0% yoy in October, above expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI core (energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was unchanged at 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (3.9%, stable compared with September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.9%, compared with 2.4% in September), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.4% in September) and energy (-4.6%, compared with -6.1% in September).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.