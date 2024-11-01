Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.2, weak domestic and global demand

Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Japan’s PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.2 in October, a decline from September’s 49.7, signaling continued contraction in the sector.

Usamah Bhatti at S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that while output fell only slightly, it was at the sharpest rate since April, with new orders contracting at their fastest pace in three months. Companies cited “weakness in domestic and global demand” as weighing heavily on sales and output, particularly in the semiconductor and auto industries.

Bhatti added that “near-term outlook is clouded” as firms worked through backlogs, suggesting that incoming orders are insufficient to support ongoing production. Business confidence also remained subdued, hovering near a two-year low, with firms expressing concerns about the timeline for recovery from the current “economic malaise.”

Full Japan’s PMI manufacturing final release here.

