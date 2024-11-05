RBA stands pat, still not ruling anything in or out

RBA maintained its cash rate at 4.35% today, as expected, while underscoring that inflation risks remain a concern. In its statement, RBA noted that although headline inflation has declined and is projected to stay lower in the short term, it considers underlying inflation as “more indicative” of inflation trends, and this measure remains “too high.”

In line with this cautious approach, the emphasized the need to remain “vigilant to upside risks to inflation,” signaling flexibility by reiterating that it is “not ruling anything in or out.” The ’s latest economic projections offer a more tempered outlook, with slight downward adjustments to growth and inflation forecasts, pointing to persistent caution amid moderated expectations.

Key revisions in the RBA’s projections include:

Year-average GDP growth : 2024 unchanged at 1.2%, but lowered for 2025 from 2.5% to 2.2% and for 2026 from 2.4% to 2.3%.

: 2024 unchanged at 1.2%, but lowered for 2025 from 2.5% to 2.2% and for 2026 from 2.4% to 2.3%. Year-ended CPI : Forecast for December 2024 is revised down from 3.0% to 2.6%, with December 2025 held steady at 3.7%, and December 2026 slightly reduced from 2.6% to 2.5%.

: Forecast for December 2024 is revised down from 3.0% to 2.6%, with December 2025 held steady at 3.7%, and December 2026 slightly reduced from 2.6% to 2.5%. Trimmed mean inflation: Forecast for December 2024 lowered from 3.5% to 3.4%, with additional downgrade for December 2025 from 2.9% to 2.8%, and December 2026 from 2.6% to 2.5%.

These adjustments reflect an outlook of moderated economic growth and slightly eased inflation pressures. However, RBA’s flexible stance indicates it is prepared to act if inflation risks become more pronounced, balancing economic stability with its inflation objectives.

Full RBA statement here.

Full RBA SoMP here.