NZ employment falls -0.5% in Q3, unemployment rate rises to 4.8%

New Zealand’s labor market showed signs of cooling in Q3, with employment falling by -0.5% qoq, in line with expectations. Unemployment rate rose from 4.6 to 4.8%, slightly better than the anticipated 5.0%, but still indicative of softening labor conditions.

Labor force participation rate also declined, dropping from 71.7% to 71.2%, while the employment rate slipped from 68.4% to 67.8%, reflecting fewer people actively engaged in the workforce.

On the wage front, growth showed deceleration. The labor cost index, which includes salary and wage rates with overtime, rose by 3.8% yoy, down from the previous quarter’s 4.3% yoy increase.

The slowdown in wage growth suggests some relief in wage-driven inflation pressures, which could factor into RBNZ’s upcoming rate cut.

Full New Zealand employment release here.