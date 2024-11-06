Eurozone PPI down -0.6% mom in Step, led by energy prices

Eurozone’s PPI decreased by -0.6% mom in September, slightly exceeding the expected decline of -0.5% mom. On an annual basis, PPI fell by -3.4% yoy, marginally less than the anticipated -3.5% yoy drop.

The monthly decline in Eurozone PPI was primarily driven by a significant -1.9% mom decrease in energy prices. Intermediate goods prices remained stable, while capital goods saw a slight decrease of -0.1% mom. In contrast, prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.2% mom.

Across the broader EU, PPI also dropped by -0.6% mom and -3.3% yoy. Among member states, Estonia, Spain, and Romania led the monthly declines with falls of -3.6%, -2.4%, and -2.2%, respectively, while Ireland recorded a significant 4.8% increase, followed by Finland and Greece with more modest gains of 1.0% and 0.7%.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.