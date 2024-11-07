Japan’s real wages dip again in Sep, despite continued nominal wage growth

Japan’s real wages declined by -0.1% yoy in September, marking a second consecutive monthly drop as inflation erodes purchasing power. This dip follows a record 26-month downturn that ended in May, with wages briefly turning positive in June and July. However, the fading impact of summer bonuses led to another decline in August.

Nominal wages, reflecting total monthly earnings including base and overtime pay, rose by 2.8% yoy in September, marking the 33rd consecutive month of growth, but missed expectation of 3.0% yoy. When excluding bonuses and unscheduled payments, average wages grew by 2.6% yoy, the highest increase in nearly 32 years. Despite this, overtime pay and allowances declined by -0.4% yoy.

Separately, a Nikkei Research poll indicates optimism among companies for wage increases in the upcoming fiscal year. Approximately 42% of surveyed firms plan to raise wages by 3% to 5% for the fiscal year starting in April 2025, while 9% consider a larger increase of 5% to 7%. However, a significant portion (41%) of companies anticipate more conservative hikes in the range of 1% to 3%, suggesting that while wage pressures may continue, the scope and impact could vary widely across sectors.