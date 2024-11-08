Canada’s unemployment rate unchanged at 6.5%, wages growth picks up

Canada’s employment data for October revealed modest job growth, with 15k increase in jobs, falling short of the anticipated 33k. Employment rate slipped by -0.1% to 60.6%, marking its sixth consecutive monthly decline, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 6.5%. Labor force participation also declined, slipping by -0.1% to 64.8%, indicating a contraction in the active workforce.

On the positive side, total hours worked rose by 0.3% over the month and were up 1.6% yoy. Additionally, wage growth picked up, with average hourly wages rising 4.9% yoy, increase from September’s 4.6% yoy rise. This uptick in wages could signal pickup pressure on labor costs, potentially impacting inflation.

Full Canada’s employment release here.