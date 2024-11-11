RBNZ 1-yr inflation expectation down, 2-yr’s up

RBNZ’s latest Survey reveals that expectations for one-year-ahead annual inflation dropped significantly by -35 basis points from 2.40% to 2.05%, extending a steady downward trend in inflation expectations since Q2 2023. On the other hand, two-year inflation expectations inched up to from 2.03% 2.12% .

For wage inflation, one-year-ahead expectations decreased modestly by -7 basis points to 2.81%, while two-year projections rose from 2.86% to 3.16%.

Growth expectations improved. The mean one-year-ahead GDP growth expectation jumped by 61 basis points to 1.60%, with a smaller increase of 7 basis points for two-year growth expectations to 2.17%.

On the interest rate front, the survey points to further monetary easing ahead. OCR is expected to be 4.20% by the end of Q4 2024, with a sharper decline to 3.33% anticipated by Q3 2025. OCR is currently at 4.75% following a recent 50bps cut in October.

Full RBNZ Survey of Expectations release here.