Australian Westpac consumer sentiment jumps 5.3%, but US election casts shadow on outlook

Australian consumer sentiment saw a solid rebound in November, with Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index climbing by 5.3% mom to reach 94.6. This marks a 14.4% rise from its mid-year low, leaving it just 5.4 points shy of the neutral 100 mark.

The improvement was led by increased optimism about the short-term economic outlook. The “economic outlook, next 12 months” sub-index jumped 8.7% to 100.9, the first optimistic reading (above 100) since post-COVID recovery. Confidence around personal finances also strengthened, with the “family finances, next 12 months” sub-index up 4.4% to 104.1. Meanwhile, Unemployment Expectations Index dropped by -7.2% to 120.5, indicating the highest level of labor market confidence since April 2023.

Westpac noted three important observations in November’s sentiment trends. First, confidence reached 99.7 in the early survey period, prior to RBA’s rate decision, reflecting marked optimism. Secondly, consumer sentiment remained unaffected by RBA’s decision to hold rates steady. Lastly, sentiment dropped sharply after US election result, averaging 91.1 in the survey’s latter half. This indicates an unusually wide range of ±5% for November’s final read, suggesting a degree of uncertainty not typically seen.

