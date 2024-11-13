Japan’s PPI rises 3.4% yoy in Oct, highest since mid-2023

Japan’s PPI rose from 3.1% yoy to 3.4% yoy in October, surpassing market expectations of 3.0% and marking the highest annual increase since July 2023. On a monthly basis, PPI advanced by 0.2%, reflecting sustained inflationary pressure within Japan’s production sector.

The data also revealed a less pronounced decline in Yen-based import prices, down -2.2% yoy compared to a -2.5% drop in September, signaling that import costs may be stabilizing. This relative improvement aligns with a 4.3% mom increase in Yen’s exchange rate. However, on a monthly scale, import prices saw a notable 3.0% rise after a -2.8% decrease in September.

Full Japan PPI release here.